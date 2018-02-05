Carter Page: Who is he and how is he linked to Trump?

As the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election continues, investigators are looking for information from one of President Trump’s former campaign advisers, Carter Page.

Page, who was a foreign policy adviser to Trump when he was a candidate, was asked by congressional investigators to turn over records pertaining to Russian contacts and communications over seven years.

Here’s a look at who Page is and how he is connected to Trump.

Who is Carter Page?

Page, 46, is the founder and managing partner at Global Energy Capital LLC, an investment service company in New York. He was an investment banker for Merrill Lynch for seven years, having spent time in London and Moscow, in addition to New York, his biography on the company’s website said.

Page spent three years in Moscow where he opened a Merrill Lynch office, according to his biography.

Much of Page’s life is relatively unknown. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and has an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

What is his connection to Trump?

Page is a former foreign policy adviser to Trump. He left the campaign after only a few months as his connections to Russian officials were questioned. He also was mentioned in the unverified dossier.

White House officials have sought to downplay the role he played in the campaign.

"I did nothing that could even possibly be viewed as helping them in any way," Page has told Fox News about his conversations with Russian officials.

Foreign Policy reported in April 2017 that Russian intelligence agents once unsuccessfully tried to recruit Page as a spy in 2013. Page has contended that any information he shared with Russians was nothing more than "the same energy documents that [he] sent [and] gave" to his students at NYU.

Trump has publicly defended Page. In May 2017, Trump accused congressional Democrats of blocking the former campaign adviser from testifying.

“So now it’s reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don’t want him to testify. He blows away their case against him [and] now wants to clear his name by showing ‘the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan…’ Witch hunt!” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

What has happened in congressional inquiries?

Page has testified before a congressional committee that he had contact with a high-level Russian official while on a trip to Russia in 2016, according to transcripts of the hearing. During the trip, Page said he “briefly said hello” to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Page also testified that he had alerted then-Sen. Jeff Sessions – now the U.S. attorney general – of the trip he took to Russia, contradicting previous testimony given by Sessions. Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee in July that he wasn’t aware if Page traveled to Russia.

Additionally, Page testified that he did not have information about Russian election interference.

What did we learn about Page in the House memo?

The memo released by the House Intelligence Committee on Feb. 2 said the infamous Trump dossier, written by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, "formed an essential part" of applications by the FBI and DOJ to spy on the onetime Trump campaign adviser.

The 4-page document specifically took aim at the FBI's use of information from Steele, who was hired by Fusion GPS to investigate allegations that Trump had ties to Russia. The memo revealed that the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid for Steele's research through the law firm Perkins Coie.

On Oct. 30, 2016, Steele was cut off as a source for the FBI. But even afterwards, he remained in close contact with Bruce Ohr, a senior DOJ official at the time. Ohr’s wife Nellie started working for Fusion GPS, the firm behind the dossier, as early as May 2016.

According to the memo, Steele told Ohr he “was desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president.”

Republicans have said the memo proves Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has been politically motivated.

Steele's conversations revealed "clear evidence of Steele's bias," the memo said, but they were not disclosed in any of the Page FISA applications.

Republicans have said a judge should have known "political actors" were involved in allegations that led the Justice Department to believe Page might be an agent of a foreign power — an accusation he consistently has denied.

The Associated Report contributed to this report.