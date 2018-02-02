Trump torches Evan McMullin, calling him a 'clown,' 'guy that nobody ever heard of': Report

Without disclosing names, President Trump appeared to take a jab at Evan McMullin, who ran as a third-party candidate in the 2016 presidential election, on Thursday night at a Republican National Committee meeting at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“Remember when they had that clown come out?” Trump said, according to a report on audio obtained by Breitbart News after the White House press pool was ushered out of the event after Trump called them “haters.”

“That’s the guy that nobody ever heard of, supposed to be beating me?” he asked. “Hillary beat him in Utah.”

McMullin is a former CIA officer and Utah Republican, but ran as an independent in the election. Trump won Utah, securing 45 percent of the state’s votes.