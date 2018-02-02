Nunes' FISA memo sparks reactions from politicians

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released on Friday a controversial four-page memo claiming to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

The news comes after the House Intelligence Committee voted on Monday night to release the memo. President Trump then had five days to review the document and choose whether to release it to the public.

Trump, who was overheard telling a Republican lawmaker at his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that he was “100 percent” in favor of releasing the memo, officially authorized its release on Friday.

Most Republicans and Democrats are divided on the memo, which was written by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. In addition to the FBI, many Democrats condemned its release and argued it could threaten national security. Others said it was selectively edited by Republicans to push a narrative that the Russia investigation is biased against Trump.

But Republicans who supported the memo’s release argued it was in the interest of transparency.

“The audience of this document should not be limited to Members of Congress — the American people deserve to know the information it contains,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in a letter signed by 65 other lawmakers.

Additionally, former FBI Director James Comey tweeted that the memo was "dishonest and misleading," and "destroyed trust with (the) Intelligence Community."

