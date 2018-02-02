Facebook posts about Antifa get Tennessee State Guard sergeant disciplined: report

A volunteer Tennessee State Guard sergeant is reportedly being counseled after joking on Facebook about running over Antifa members.

Casey Gillespie allegedly posted the remarks during a conversation with another individual about the anti-government group’s Jan. 3 gathering in downtown Nashville, the Tennessean reported, citing screenshots posted by Nashville Antifa.

The anti-fascist organization was reportedly distributing food and clothing at the event.

“Antifa in downtown Nashville on Capital Blvd.,” Gillespie wrote. “Theres not many of them. Stay Safe!”

Another Facebook user replied, “Man I wish I could drive my deuce and a half LOL,” referring to a heavy military truck. “I wouldn’t be counter protesting I’ll be looking for blocked streets LOL.”

Gillespie then remarked, “[t]hat deuce could drive on through!”

The Tennessee Department of Military confirmed that Gillespie was still a volunteer sergeant, but he has been reprimanded for violating social media guidelines, the Tennessean reported.

“It’s completely unacceptable, and it’s not reflective of the organization or the Tennessee Department of Military as a whole,” Randy Harris, director of joint public affairs for the Tennessee Department of Military, told the newspaper.

Harris added that Gillespie has been "counseled" and "disciplined" for his post.

