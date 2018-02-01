Joe Arpaio reportedly spoke to anti-Semitic publication several times over the years

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been criticized for speaking at least five times to a publication deemed “anti-Semitic” by the Anti-Defamation League, the Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.

Arpaio, who first spoke with the outlet in 2014, told the Republic that he was unfamiliar with previous stories published in the "American Free Press." He said he doesn't have a computer.

“I’m not going to criticize the news media like you,” the former Maricopa County sheriff told the Republic. “I can’t believe another news outlet is criticizing a newspaper.”

The Republic's report highlighted one of the stories on the “American Free Press” website that included one titled, “Jewish Fingerprints All Over 9-11.”

"I talk to all media, so what am I supposed to do? Investigate every media outlet to see what stories they write?" Arpaio, who is running for retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat, told the Republic. "I don't do that. You know that, I talk to all reporters, all publications."

The “American Free Press” was labeled “anti-Semetic” by the Anti-Defamation League in 2013 and the Southern Poverty Law Center, in 2010, called it an “anti-Semitic weekly.”