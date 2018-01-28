Trump rips Jay-Z for remarks on African-American unemployment

President Trump responded Sunday to recent criticism from rap mogul Jay-Z by citing joblessness for black Americans under his administration, before asking that somebody “please inform” the hip-hop star about the record-low unemployment.

Jay-Z told CNN in a new interview that lower unemployment for the country’s African-American population is not enough, when people in power are still mistreating minorities and others.

“It's not about money at the end of the day,” he said in the interview. “Money doesn't equate to happiness. It doesn't. That's missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That's the main point."

Trump returned fire in a tweet Sunday morning, writing: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics in January reported that the unemployment rate for black workers was 6.8 percent in December, the lowest rate in 45 years.

The exchange also follows disparaging remarks recently attributed to Trump about African countries. It also comes ahead of Sunday night's Grammy Awards for music, at which Jay-Z is an awards nominee.

Jay-Z told CNN Trump's alleged remarks initially invoked anger but are ultimately “hurtful” and “disappointing.”