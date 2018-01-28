Steve Wynn, former RNC finance chair, also gave big donations to Democrats

Amid calls for Republicans to return money given or raised by Steve Wynn, Fox News has learned that the embattled Las Vegas casino mogul also gave big donations to Democrats and their political groups -- including a fund connected to former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.

A review of Nevada state records shows Wynn personally contributed $10,000 to a former Democratic secretary of state and $2,500 to the Searchlight Leadership Fund, associated with the retired Reid, a Nevada Democrat.

The Leadership Fund in 2016 gave $201,500 to 31 federal candidates, all of them Democrats, including party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which identifies itself as a “nonpartisan, independent” nonprofit group “tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy.”

Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

From 2006 to 2017, Wynn's various business groups, all using the address of his namesake casino, contributed more than $700,000 to Nevada Democrats and Democrat-related groups, according to state records.

The Democratic state party has yet to return calls or emails seeking comment.

When contacted this weekend about Wynn’s contributions to Democratic candidates, Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said the group “hadn't accepted a dollar from Wynn” and would wait to comment “until the RNC decided what it will do with the millions Wynn raised as their national finance chair.”

Meanwhile, the DNC on Sunday attacked President Trump over the Wynn matter.

“A reminder that almost 48 hours after allegations against Steve Wynn surfaced, who raised millions for Trump and the RNC, Trump remains silent but goes after Jay-Z. RNC also remains silent on Wynn allegations," Singh tweeted.

Wynn resigned after The Wall Street Journal late last week reported about multiple accusations of sexual misconduct by Wynn and a $7.5 million payout he made to settle one case. Wynn has called the allegations a smear campaign during his divorce.

The DNC has also suggested the RNC should follow its own advice and give back the Wynn money, as RNC spokeswoman Rona McDaniel suggested when wealthy Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein was accused last year of decades of sexual harassment.

Fox News' Andrew Davis contributed to this report.