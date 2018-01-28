Missouri congresswoman's office target of threat, police say

A man called in a terrorist threat to U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s Missouri office last week — his second threat against the government in the past two months, police said.

The suspect, identified as Jeffery O’Laughlin, called the Republican congresswoman's office in Columbia on Wednesday and threatened to “use gun powder and put some people in the grave,” the Columbia Daily Tribune reported, citing a police statement.

O’Laughlin, an Ashland resident, was charged with making a terrorist threat, which is a felony.

Last month he was charged with the same crime after allegedly pledging to kill people at the Missouri Supreme Court building and at a dentist’s office using explosives or an AR-15 rifle, the report said.

“There will be blood in the streets,” he allegedly said, KMIZ-TV reported.

Missouri Capitol Police arrested him in the Professional Registration Building, the Kansas City Star reported.

O’Laughlin reportedly thought that multiple dentists and the Dental Board had conspired to track his movements using a bio-mechanical transmitter in his tooth filling and wanted Hartzler’s office to acknowledge it, the Tribune reported.

His bond was set at $1,000 last month.

As of Saturday afternoon, he was not in police custody, Matt Long, a corrections officer with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, said to the Star.

His bond was set at $50,000 for the most recent alleged threat on Wednesday.

Hartzler, 57, has been a member of Congress since 2011. She represents Missouri's 4th Congressional District.