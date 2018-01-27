Hillary Clinton responds to report she shielded aide accused of sexual harassment

Hillary Clinton responded late Friday to a report that she helped protect a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign who was accused of sexually harassing a young subordinate.

The New York Times reported earlier Friday that Clinton kept faith adviser Burns Strider on her team even after a 30-year-old campaign staffer, who shared an office with him, complained that he rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent suggestive emails.

Clinton responded to the accusations on Twitter, in which she said she was “dismayed” when it occurred, but also that she was “heartened” that the woman came forward and had her concerns "taken seriously and addressed.”

Additionally, Clinton said that she called the woman in question to tell her that all women “deserve to be heard.”

But while Clinton claimed that the woman’s concerns were "addressed," the Times reports that Clinton ignored recommendations from top advisers that she fire Burns. Instead he was docked pay and ordered to undergo counseling. The woman, meanwhile, was moved to a different job.

Strider sent Clinton scripture readings every morning during the 2008 campaign, according to The Times. Strider was hired five years later to lead an independent group that supported Clinton’s 2016 presidential run, Correct the Record, which was launched by David Brock.

Strider was reportedly fired from Brock’s firm months later for workplace issues, including accusations that he, again, sexually harassed a young female aide.

Clinton and Strider seemingly have stayed in touch, with Strider's Twitter account featuring photos of the two of them within the last year.

