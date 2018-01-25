Grassley calls on Senate Judiciary to release Trump Jr. interviews

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed Thursday that he wants to release the transcripts of interviews the panel conducted with Donald Trump Jr. and others, involving a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement that he believed the committee’s investigation of the meeting involving President Trump’s eldest son and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was finished and that it was time to release the transcripts to the public.

“I believe this Committee’s interviews of the witnesses surrounding the Trump Tower meeting are complete. That section of our investigation is done,” his statement read. “Now it’s time to start officially releasing the transcripts of all witness interviews we have done related to that meeting.”

Democrats have used the June 2016 meeting to suggest the president, his son and other members of the campaign team colluded with Russia ahead of the presidential election. Trump and Trump Jr. have denied those claims.

Grassley added that he hoped to release the transcripts as soon as possible either through “an agreement with a ranking member” or through a committee vote.

“Let’s get them out there for everyone to see,” Grassley added.

Ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., agreed with Grassley but said that the transcripts should be released to Mueller and only to the public if it did not interfere with the investigation, Reuters reported.

The two senators got into a spat earlier this month after Feinstein released an interview with Glenn Simpson, a co-founder of Fusion GPS. Grassley claimed that release “spooked” other witnesses -- possibly including Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and close advisor.

Grassley continued, “as a result, it looks like our chances of getting a voluntary interview with Mr. Kushner have been shot. He has already provided his account to the Intelligence Committee.”

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.