Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

North Korea's nuclear program 'ever closer' to putting US at risk, CIA boss says

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, senior fellow and military expert for Defense Priorities, warns a limited, preemptive strike on Kim Jong Un's regime will not achieve its objective. Video

Expert: 'Bloody nose' strike on North Korea will lead to war

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, senior fellow and military expert for Defense Priorities, warns a limited, preemptive strike on Kim Jong Un's regime will not achieve its objective.

North Korea’s nuclear program is believed to be aimed coercion rather than defense and is moving “ever closer” to putting the U.S. at risk, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

Pompeo, speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said the next logical step for Pyongyang would be to develop its program to be able to fire multiple weapons toward the U.S., according to Reuters.

“I want everyone to understand that we are working diligently to make sure that a year from now I can still tell you that they are several months away from having that capacity,” he said.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks on intelligence issues at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Jan. 23, 2018: CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks on intelligence issues at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.  (AP)

Pompeo said he believed that North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un would use the weapons to not only stay in power, but for the possibility of reuniting the Korean Peninsula. He said the hermit kingdom’s nuclear program has developed at a “very rapid clip,” but Kim is still hoping for more than just a parade showpiece.

The CIA chief declined to comment on whether there were options for strikes on North Korean weapons facilities that would not lead to a nuclear war, according to Reuters.

He said the CIA was working to prepare a full slate of options for President Trump to choose from and insisted the president was “laser-focused” on solving the nuclear crisis by diplomatic means.

“The president is intent on delivering a solution through diplomatic means. We are equally, at the same time, ensuring that if we conclude that is not possible, that we present the president with a range of options that can achieve his stated intention,” Pompeo said.

The Trump administration has reportedly said that all options were on the table in dealing with North Korea. The debate over possible military options has slowed because of the upcoming Olympics in South Korea, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.