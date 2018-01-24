More than 20 White House aides have been interviewed for Mueller probe, Trump attorney says

More than 20 White House personnel have voluntarily given interviews to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russia’s actions during the 2016 election, Fox News has learned.

A personal attorney for President Donald Trump also said the White House turned over more than 20,000 pages of records to investigators, calling the level of cooperation and transparency “unprecedented.”

According to a summary of records and witness interviews reviewed by Fox News, 17 campaign employees -- plus 11 others affiliated with the campaign – also have spoken with Mueller’s team or congressional committees.

Among those who have been interviewed by Mueller's team, or are expected to be, include former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer; White House Communications Director Hope Hicks; and former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

SESSIONS INTERVIEWED FOR HOURS BY MUELLER'S TEAM IN RUSSIA PROBE

The new details came on the same day that reports emerged of special counsel interviews with senior members of the intelligence community, including the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats; CIA Director Mike Pompeo; and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers.

The summary document said the White House had turned over 1,601 documents totaling 5,079 pages related to the former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia. The White House also turned over 1,245 documents (7,799 pages) on former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last year.

The documents include privileged material of all kinds, according to the president’s personal attorney.

Trump’s presidential campaign has turned over 1.4 million pages of documents to Mueller’s probe and 28,000 pages to congressional committees.

Whether Trump himself will ultimately be interviewed by Mueller has been a topic of recent speculation. Earlier this month, Trump cast doubt on that possibility, saying it wouldn't be necessary since there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.

But on Wednesday, asked about an interview, Trump said he's "looking forward" to it.

Fox News requested comment from the special counsel's office but there was no immediate response.