Alabama House passes bill that would kill special elections for US Senate vacancies

Alabama's House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would end special elections to fill vacancies for the state's two U.S. Senate seats.

The bill now heads to the state senate after a 67-31 party-line vote in the lower chamber where Republicans have the majority, AL.com reported.

Republican lawmakers cited the high cost on taxpayers of the recent special election, which was won by Democrat Doug Jones, as justification for the bill.

House General Fund budget chairman Steve Clouse said the contest to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, and temporarily held by Sen. Luther Strange, cost roughly $11 million.

