Trump thanks 'Crazy Jim Acosta' after tweet that Schumer 'caved'

In what may be a first, President Trump thanked longtime media nemesis “Crazy Jim Acosta” early Tuesday -- for seemingly acknowledging that the end of the government shutdown was a win for the Trump White House.

“Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: ‘Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.’ Thank you for your honesty Jim!” the president tweeted.

Despite Trump’s expression of gratitude toward the CNN White House correspondent, Acosta appeared to just be quoting the White House and Trump surrogates.

'OUT!' TRUMP ORDERS CNN STAR JIM ACOSTA TO LEAVE OVAL OFFICE AFTER REPORTER'S NEWEST OUTBURST

“Trump world and WH sources dancing in end zone: ‘Trump wins again…’ Schumer and Dems ‘caved…gambled and lost,’” Acosta tweeted Monday afternoon.

The good feelings might not last long. Just last week, Trump kicked Acosta out of the Oval Office after he posed racially charged questions about his immigration views.

CNN STAR JIM ACOSTA SCOLDED BY MICK MULVANEY AMID 'SCHUMER SHUTDOWN' BRIEFING

The president signed the continuing resolution to re-open the government late Monday night, following a 69-hour shutdown, after Democrats backed off their opposition to a short-term spending bill, which they had wanted to include immigration measures.

“Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” Trump tweeted Monday night.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was seen by some centrists in the party as putting too much emphasis on immigration, while those on the far left slammed him for agreeing to re-open the government without language on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Trump administration ended DACA in September, giving Congress six months to propose and pass a legislative solution to protect the so-called Dreamers.

TRUMP LAUDS 'BIG WIN' AFTER DEMOCRATS 'CAVE' ON SHUTDOWN, SCHUMER CRITICIZED

The absence of DACA language in the temporary spending package ultimately led to the impasse.

With assurances from majority Republicans that the Senate would address immigration, Congress agreed on a measure that would fund the government for just three weeks through Feb. 8.

Fox News’ Eddie DeMarche and The Associated Press contributed to this report.