Sen. Tammy Duckworth pregnant, would be first acting senator to give birth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, said she and her husband “are thrilled” to announce that she is pregnant with their second child, making her the first acting senator to give birth.

In a statement to Fox News, the soon-to-be mother of two, who’s baby girl is due this spring, thanked friends, family and hospital staff for helping in their “decades-long journey to complete” their family.

“Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring,” Duckworth said. “We are all so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, and I want to thank the wonderful staff at both Northwestern Medicine and GW for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

Duckworth is a decorated Iraq War veteran who lost both her legs in combat, according to her website. She was elected to the Senate in 2016 after previously serving two terms in the House of Representatives.

The senator’s latest pregnancy news makes her one of 10 women to have a baby while serving their term in Congress, the statement said. And Duckworth will reportedly be the first acting senator to do so.

Duckworth, 49, first became a mom in 2014 after giving birth to daughter Abigail, according to the Chicago Sun Times. She was a member of the House at the time.

This title as a working mom gives “her an important – and underrepresented – perspective in the halls of Congress,” the statement said.

“Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and an issue that affects all parents—men and women alike,” Duckworth said. “As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and Abigail has only made me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”

Earlier this month, the senator butted heads with the White House after the Trump administration announced that as many as 200,000 Salvadoran immigrants living in the U.S would have to leave, ending their protected status incurred after a devastating earthquake in 2001.

Duckworth accused the administration of tearing “families apart.”