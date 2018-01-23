Omarosa plans banner $500G speaking tour at $50G a speech after dramatic White House exit

President Trump’s former spotlight-seeking staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman seems to be cashing in on her contentious time at the White House.

Manigault-Newman officially has signed with the American Program Bureau, joining its elite roster of speakers that includes Jay Leno, Diddy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, according to TMZ.

Manigault-Newman, who abruptly left the White House last year, will ask for up to $50,000 a speech, depending on the venue, the report added.

The firm’s goal is to book at least 10 appearances over the next three months. Robert P. Walker, APB’s founder and CEO, thinks that’s doable, according to TMZ.

“Since it’s Black History Month and Women’s History Month, I’m sure Omarosa will be in high demand, as she has always been,” Walker said.

During her stint at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Manigault-Newman worked as an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups. In that role, she enjoyed a close relationship with Trump, and even held her April wedding at Trump’s D.C. hotel.

Fox News previously reported that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly gave Manigault-Newman the news of her dismissal in the White House Situation Room, a subterranean space under the West Wing where electronic and recording devices must be surrendered at the door.

The details of her termination emerged in December, hours after the reality star denied she was fired in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She also denied reports that she made a scene while being escorted from the White House grounds and tried to enter the executive residence to see Trump.

“Where are the pictures or videos?” Manigault-Newman said at the time. “If I had confronted John Kelly, who is a very formidable person, it would garner someone to take a photo or a video.”

However, the nature of the Situation Room’s restrictions meant that neither Manigault-Newman nor anyone else would have been able to record her conversation with Kelly even if they had wished to.

The Secret Service said it was not involved in her “termination process” beyond deactivating the pass giving her access to the White House complex.