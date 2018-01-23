Hawaii governor took long to post on Twitter about missile alert because he forgot username, password

Gov. David Ige says he and his team took so long to post a message to social media about the recent missile alert being a false alarm because he didn't know his Twitter username and password.

Ige told reporters Monday he's since put his username and password into his cellphone. He says he can now use social media without waiting for his staff.

The governor was asked why his Twitter account relayed a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweet about the false alarm at 8:24 a.m. on Jan. 13 even though Ige learned about the mistake 15 minutes earlier at 8:09 a.m.

A Hawaii GOP gubernatorial candidate labeled Ige "Doomsday David" and called on him to resign over the state's recent false alarm fiasco.

Republican John Carroll said this week that the public lost faith in Ige because of an erroneous missile alert Jan. 13 that had Hawaii residents fearing for their lives for nearly 40 minutes.

“Doomsday David Ige has got to go now,” Carroll said, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Ige's communications staff members manage his social media accounts, as is the case with many politicians.

Ige spokeswoman Cindy McMillan said Friday the governor had to track her down to prepare a message for the public before they could post anything.

