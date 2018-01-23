Former staffers plead guilty for circulating lewd photos of Democratic congresswoman and husband

Former employees of Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to distributing lewd images of the Virgin Islands congresswoman and her husband.

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that Juan McCullum and Dorene Browne-Louis pleaded guilty in a U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to cyber-related charges.

Documents from the guilty plea show that McCullum gained access to the member’s phone after he offered to help the Plaskett fix her iPhone and take it to an Apple store. McCallum then received the password to the phone so the iPhone could be unlocked and fixed at the store.

McCullum, who served in Plaskett’s legislative office from April 2015 to June 2016, created a Hotmail and Facebook account under a fabricated name to distribute and post nude images and video content that had been stored on the device, the DOJ said in a press release.