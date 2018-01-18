Tillerson set to visit London, says he 'hopes' to visit new embassy

An impromptu visit to London this month for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may or may not include a visit to the new embassy, the State Department said on Thursday.

Tillerson told reporters Wednesday that he would be making a one-day stop in London while on his trip but didn’t respond to questions about whether he would formally open the new building, Reuters reported.

He did, however, say that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was putting together a packed agenda for his visit, "but I hope to get by the embassy."

President Donald Trump tweeted last week that he would not come for the formal opening ceremony because the gleaming new embassy in a former industrial neighborhood represented a poor investment under the Obama administration. Tillerson could take Trump's place.

The State Department said Thursday that no “ribbon-cutting ceremony” by Tillerson was currently on his schedule, but did not necessarily rule out a visit.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing Thursday that the bulk of staff had moved from the old building into the new building, which opened this week.

