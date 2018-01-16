Expand / Collapse search
Likely meteor sighted in Detroit, illuminating sky and shaking houses

Houses across the metro Detroit area shook and a flash of light illuminated the sky as what appeared to be a meteor flew over the area Tuesday.

Although some locals suspected it had been lightning, the National Weather Service for Detroit confirmed it was not.

“After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor,” the National Weather Service for Detroit said in a tweet.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management also claimed the flash of light was a meteor, after receiving several 911 calls from worried residents, according to WNEM.com.

