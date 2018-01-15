Adam Schiff urges Republicans on House Intelligence panel to release transcript with Fusion GPS founder: Report

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is urging fellow committee Republicans to release a transcript of the panel’s meeting with the founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that hired a former British intelligence officer to write the so-called “Trump dossier."

“In light of the selective leaks of Mr. Simpson’s testimony and the misleading manner in which Fusion GPS’ role has been characterized, I support releasing the transcript," Schiff said in a statement Monday, according to Business Insider.

Just last week, the top Democrat from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., released the transcript of her panel’s interview with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

Feinstein released the Fusion GPS transcript after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, refused to heed calls by Simpson and Democrats to release the record of the August 2017 interview. Feinstein said her actions came amid frustration with “the innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript."