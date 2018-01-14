Trump says newspaper misquoted him on Kim Jung Un, points to audio tape

President Trump on Sunday accused The Wall Street Journal of “falsely” reporting him saying he has a “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and publishing so-called fake news because the newspaper wanted a big story.

“The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them ‘I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ (of N. Korea). Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters,” Trump said over two tweets. “And they knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!”

Trump also said he has proof that the newspaper mischaracterized his remark because the White House records his interviews with reporters.

The statement attributed Trump and being questioned by him is: “I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.”

Trump says he said: “ ‘I’d’ probably have a good relationship … .”

The Wall Street Journal and the White House have each released an audio tape of the interview. But it’s unclear on either whether Trump says he does or would have such a relationship with Kim.

The relationship between the United States and North Korea has become increasingly tense since Trump took office and assumed a hard line against Kim’s pursuit of a nuclear arsenal.

Trump has called Kim “rocket man,” while the North Korean leader has called Trump “deranged” and a "dotard."

Trump also suggested Sunday that any efforts to make permanent protections for illegal immigrants under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, are over because Democrats are not really interested in negotiating.

“DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military,” the president tweeted.