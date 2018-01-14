Frederica Wilson won't attend Trump's State of the Union: 'It would be an embarrassment to be seen with him'

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson will not attend President Trump’s first State of the Union address later this month, months after she quarreled with the White House in the wake of the death of Army Sgt. La David Johnson.

Wilson told The Tampa Bay Times Sunday in a statement she doesn’t plan to attend Trump’s speech to Congress on Jan. 30.

"For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president's State of the Union address," Wilson said. "I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump's address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies.”

Wilson and the White House dueled after she went public about a conversation Trump had with Johnson’s widow, during which Trump reportedly didn’t know Johnson’s name and said “he knew what he was signing up for.”