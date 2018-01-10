'Star Wars' references stripped from Pentagon memo

A Pentagon memo saturated with "Star Wars" references was recalled and stripped of its allusions to the galaxy far, far away, according to a report Wednesday.

Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan announced a new "Central Cloud Computing Program Office" ("C3PO") to "acquire the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud," via memo last week.

"C3PO is authorized to obligate funds as necessary in support of the JEDI Cloud," Shanahan wrote in the memo, according to Bloomberg.

The memo was recalled because "it was issued in error," Shanahan's spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis told Bloomberg.

A new memo was reportedly issued Jan. 8, with the program renamed the "Cloud Computing Program Manager," or CCPM. The references to "JEDI" were also omitted.

