House Democrats intend to bring sexual assault victims to Trump's first State of the Union: Report

Several Democratic representatives intend to bring sexual assault survivors to President Trump’s first State of the Union address at the end of January to raise awareness about the issue, according to a new report.

“Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests,” an aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., told NBC News.

Frankel suggested mock hearings with women who have alleged Trump sexually assaulted them during a meeting earlier this week, but House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., advised against the move.

Pelosi said that a “hearing” would detract from focusing on victims and on bipartisan efforts to enact legislation to address sexual assault and harassment, NBC reported.