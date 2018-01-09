Expand / Collapse search
North Korean athletes set to participate in 2018 Winter Olympic Games

North and South Korea met for the first time in more than two years to discuss the North's participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Here's are the details surrounding the meeting and odd requests made from the North.

Athletes and a high-level delegation from North Korea will be attending the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month.

Additionally, nuclear-armed North Korea said it would like to continue dialogue and negotiations in order to resolve issues with South Korea, according to Bloomberg News.

South Korea also suggested continued military dialogue and that families who were split up from the Korean War would be reunited during the forthcoming Lunar New Year.

South Korea offered to hold talks with North Korea after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed interest in sending athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, which will be held Feb. 9-25.

Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com