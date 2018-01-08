Stephen Miller calls CNN 'extraordinarily biased' after chaotic Jake Tapper interview, denies being escorted off set

White House policy adviser Stephen Miller, an architect of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night he was not escorted from “extraordinarily biased” CNN after his fiery interview with Jake Tapper flew off the rails the day before.

“Like many things CNN says, this story has the most important virtue of all CNN stories, of being not true,” Miller told Carlson. “It’s an amusing story, but not a true one.”

Miller added, “CNN has been extraordinarily biased, extraordinarily unfair to the president, and is not giving viewers honest information.”

Carlson asked if Miller would be escorted out by security if he were an MS-13 gang member illegally in America.

Miller responded that if he were an MS-13 gang member, “they would be clamoring to get me into the voting booth.”

His interview with Tapper on “State of the Union” Sunday morning ultimately turned into a shout-fest, with the CNN star eventually cutting it off entirely.

The CNN anchor said, “I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time,” when the two men couldn’t come to an on-camera agreement regarding Michael Wolff’s controversial anti-Trump book.

Fox News previously reported that the conversation continued off-camera immediately after Tapper cut Miller off and the show went to commercial. Miller and Tapper argued until the commercial break was about to wrap up and the live set had to be cleared.

“I let you give like a three-minute filibuster at the very top,” Tapper said before Miller fired back, “You gave me two minutes.”

Miller said the leak of this post-interview exchange is evident of CNN’s “low journalistic standards.”

Miller appeared on Carlson’s show to further discuss Trump’s immigration policies: ending chain migration, ending the diversity lottery, and financing the border wall.

He said Trump’s immigration reform is based on that the country should be as loyal to Americans as Americans are loyal to the U.S. — citizens who obey the laws, follow the rules, pay their taxes, and show up and vote.

“Donald Trump has a very ‘radical’ idea. And that’s that when we make changes to our immigration laws, the group we should be most concerned about are hardworking, everyday Americans. The citizens who make this country run,” Miller told Carlson.

Miller said the tougher vetting procedures must happen because immigrants should only be allowed in America if they add value to the economy.

Miller told Carlson, “We can have an immigration system that 10, 20, 30, 50 years from now produces more assimilation, higher wages, more economic opportunity, and better prospects for immigrants and U.S.-born alike.”