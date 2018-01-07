Trump delays 'Fake News Awards,' saying excitement is off the charts

President Trump said Sunday that he’ll delay the announcement of his promised Fake News Awards -- “going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media” -- by more than a week.

Trump tweeted last week that he would announce the awards Monday, a day when Sunday's Golden Globe awards could dominate much of the news cycle.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

However, it's unclear precisely why Trump delayed the announcement of his “fake news” failures. He's stayed largely silent on details about the event, such as nominees or possible prizes.

To be sure, Trump has accused the mainstream media since essentially the start of his 2016 presidential campaign of putting out false or completely misleading stories to doom his presidency.

With the “awards” pushed back more than a week, speculation over Trump's picks is certain to grow even more. The president has given special scorn to The New York Times and The Washington Post, not to mention CNN and ABC News.

His initial Twitter announcement: “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”