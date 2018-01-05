**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

PRESENTING YOUR 2018 SENATE POWER RANKINGS

Please indulge us in cravenly putting our proviso first: The election is still ten months and a day away, so what you will see below is primordial in nature.

But, you have to start some place, even if it’s in the ooze.

The two main ideas to consider when examining the 2018 battle for control of the Senate are the narrowness of the current Republican majority – one seat – but also the extraordinary imbalance in the seats up for election – eight Republican-held seats to 27 Democrat-held seats.

It is only that imbalance that is keeping control of the Senate up in the air. The party of a first-term president going into midterms clinging to a single-seat majority would typically be already left for dead. In the modern era, it was only in 2002, in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, that a first term president’s party actually gained Senate seats in midterms.

But chance and Democratic wave elections in 2006 and 2012 have conspired to give Republicans the kind of odds that even incumbents with an unpopular president could like.

You will see in the rankings below that we have included the filing dates by which perspective candidates must announce their intentions. These deadlines, now fast approaching, will tell us a great deal about which seats really are competitive. Take Florida, for example. We have classified the race as potentially competitive, but if Republican Gov. Rick Scott opts against challenging incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, Republicans will see that one drift away on the Gulf Stream.

After candidate recruitment comes primaries. How bad the ranker, how expensive the campaigns and how good the final candidates are will, in several cases, be determinative – Arizona, for example.

If Republicans spend too much, fight too bitterly and still come up with a weak general election nominee in the demographically shifting Grand Canyon State, retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake will most likely be succeeded by a Democrat.

Now, most of the 35 races taking place this year will not be competitive. And if history is our guide, something more than 90 percent of the incumbents who are running will be returned to Washington.

The struggle for Republicans to defend or maybe even expand their narrow majority will come down to the fight for a smaller subset of races. We have identified 13 contests that appear to be either potentially competitive or, in some cases, guaranteed heavyweight brawls.

We will be revisiting this list throughout this election year and making adjustments as warranted. We will also be providing similar rankings for gubernatorial races, where Democrats hold a lopsided advantage, and the battle for control of the House, which promises to be a real donnybrook.

LIKELY REPUBLICAN

Texas

Incumbent: Republican Ted Cruz, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: Already past

Primary: March 6 (runoff May 22)

2016 presidential result: Trump, 53 percent; Clinton, 43 percent

Nebraska

Incumbent: Republican Deb Fischer, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: March 1

Primary: May 15

2016 presidential result: Trump, 60 percent; Clinton, 34 percent

Mississippi

Incumbent: Republican Roger Wicker, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: March 1

Primary: June 5 (runoff June 26)

2016 presidential result: Trump, 58 percent; Clinton, 40 percent

Potential candidates: State Sen. Chris McDaniel

Utah

Incumbent: Republican Orrin Hatch, serving since 1977 (retiring)

Candidate filing deadline: March 15

Primary: June 26

2016 presidential election: Trump, 46 percent; Clinton, 28 percent

Wyoming

Incumbent: Republican John Barrasso, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: June 1

Primary: Aug. 21

2016 presidential election: Trump, 70 percent; Clinton, 23 percent

LEANS REPUBLICAN

Indiana

Incumbent: Democrat Joe Donnelly, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: Feb. 9

Primary: May 8

2016 presidential result: Trump, 57 percent; Clinton, 38 percent

Potential general election challengers: Rep. Luke Messer, Rep. Todd Rokita

Tennessee

Incumbent: Republican Bob Corker, serving since 2007 (retiring)

Candidate filing deadline: April 5

Primary: August 2

2016 presidential election: Trump, 61 percent; Clinton, 35 percent

Potential candidates: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R), Rep. Stephen Fincher (R), former Gov. Phil Bredesen (R)

TOSS UP

West Virginia

Incumbent: Democrat Joe Manchin, elected 2010

Candidate filing deadline: Jan. 27

Primary: May 8

2016 presidential result: Trump, 69 percent; Clinton, 27 percent

Potential general election challengers: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Rep. Evan Jenkins, Donald Blankenship

North Dakota

Incumbent: Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: April 9

Primary: June 12

2016 presidential election: Trump, 64 percent; Clinton, 28 percent

Potential general election challengers: Rep. Kevin Cramer, state Sen. Tom Campbell

Missouri

Incumbent: Democrat Claire McCaskill, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: March 27

Primary: August 7

2016 presidential election: Trump, 57 percent; Clinton, 38 percent

Potential general election challengers: Attorney General Josh Hawley, Austin Petersen

Arizona

Incumbent: Republican Jeff Flake, serving since 2013 (Retiring)

Candidate filing deadline: May 30

Primary: Aug. 28

2016 presidential election: Trump, 50 percent; Clinton, 45 percent

Potential candidates: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D), Rep. Martha McSally (R), former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R)

Florida

Incumbent: Democrat Bill Nelson, serving since 2000

Candidate filing deadline: May 4

Primary: August 28

2016 presidential election: Trump, 49 percent; Clinton, 48 percent

Potential general election challengers: Gov. Rick Scott

LEAN DEMOCRAT

Ohio

Incumbent: Democrat Sherrod Brown, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: Feb. 7

Primary: May 8

2016 presidential result: Trump, 52 percent; Clinton, 44 percent

Potential general election challengers: State Treasurer Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons

Pennsylvania

Incumbent: Democrat Bob Casey Jr., serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: March 6

Primary: May 15

2016 presidential result: Trump, 49 percent; Clinton, 48 percent

Potential general election challengers: Rep. Lou Barletta

New Jersey

Incumbent: Democrat Bob Menendez, serving since 2006

Candidate filing deadline: April 2

Primary: June 5

2016 presidential result: Clinton, 55 percent; Trump, 42 percent

Potential candidates: Rep. Frank Pallone (D), Rep. Donald Norcross (D), state Senate President Stephen Sweeney (D), Rep. Tom MacArthur (R), state Sen. Thomas Kean Jr. (R)

Montana

Incumbent: Democrat Jon Tester, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: March 12

Primary: June 5

2016 presidential result: Trump, 57 percent; Clinton, 36 percent

Potential general election challengers: Auditor Matt Rosendale, state Sen. Albert Olszewski

Nevada

Incumbent: Republican Dean Heller, serving since 2011

Candidate filing deadline: March 16

Primary: June 12

2016 presidential result: Clinton, 48 percent; Trump, 46 percent

Potential general election challengers: Rep. Jacky Rosen

Michigan

Incumbent: Democrat Debbie Stabenow, serving since 2001

Candidate filing deadline: April 24

Primary: August 7

2016 presidential election: Trump, 48 percent; Clinton, 47 percent

Potential general election challengers: John James

LIKELY DEMOCRAT

California

Incumbent: Democrat Dianne Feinstein, serving since 1993

Candidate filing deadline: March 9

Primary: June 5

2016 presidential result: Clinton, 62 percent; Trump, 33 percent

New Mexico

Incumbent: Democrat Martin Heinrich, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: March 13

Primary: June 5

2016 presidential result: Clinton, 48 percent; Trump, 40 percent

Maine

Incumbent: Independent Angus King, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: March 15

Primary: June 12

2016 presidential result: Clinton, 48 percent; Trump, 45 percent

Virginia

Incumbent: Democrat Tim Kaine, serving since 2013

Primary: June 12

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 50 percent; Trump, 45 percent

Maryland

Incumbent: Democrat Ben Cardin, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: Feb. 27

Primary: June 26

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 61 percent; Trump, 35 percent

New York

Incumbent: Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, serving since 2009

Candidate filing deadline: April 12

Primary: June 26

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 59 percent; Trump, 38 percent

Washington

Incumbent: Democrat Maria Cantwell, serving since 2001

Candidate filing deadline: May 18

Primary: August 7

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 54 percent; Trump, 38 percent

Hawaii

Incumbent: Democrat Mazie Hirono, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: June 5

Primary: August 11

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 62 percent; Trump, 30 percent

Connecticut

Incumbent: Democrat Christopher Murphy, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: June 12

Primary: August 14

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 55 percent; Trump, 41 percent

Minnesota

Incumbent: Democrat Amy Klobuchar, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: June 5

Primary: August 14

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 47 percent; Trump, 45 percent

Minnesota (unexpired term)

Incumbent: Democrat Tina Smith, serving since 2018

Candidate filing deadline: June 5

Primary: August 14

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 47 percent; Trump, 45 percent

Vermont

Incumbent: Independent Bernie Sanders, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: May 31

Primary: August 14

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 61 percent; Trump, 33 percent

Wisconsin

Incumbent: Democrat Tammy Baldwin, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: June 1

Primary: August 14

2016 presidential election: Trump, 48 percent; Clinton, 47 percent

Delaware

Incumbent: Democrat Tom Carper, serving since 2001

Candidate filing deadline: July 10

Primary: Sept. 6

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 53 percent; Trump, 42 percent

Rhode Island

Incumbent: Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, serving since 2007

Candidate filing deadline: June 27

Primary: Sept. 11

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 55 percent; Trump, 40 percent

Massachusetts

Incumbent: Democrat Elizabeth Warren, serving since 2013

Candidate filing deadline: June 5

Primary: Sept. 18

2016 presidential election: Clinton, 61 percent; Trump, 34 percent

Chris Stirewalt is the politics editor for Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.