Trump calls out 'friends,' 'haters,' 'Fake News Media' in New Year's Eve messages

President Trump on Sunday wished a happy new year to the people who elected him to the White House -- and those who kept him in the headlines.

"As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!," Trump tweeted.

He followed up more than an hour later: "HAPPY NEW YEAR! We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and much faster than anyone thought possible!"

Meanwhile, the president had a special gift Saturday for some of his biggest fans, who'd been gathering outside his Mar-a-Lago club with supportive signs. Trump invited the supporters, including children, inside for lunch and photos.

Also Sunday, the president tweeted out a compilation video showing him meeting U.S. service members, visiting flood zones in Texas and signing the GOP-backed tax overhaul package into law, among other things.

Trump has called out his critics in holiday tweets before. In November 2013, he posted: "Happy Thanksgiving to all--even the haters and losers!"

The president on Sunday cited his success in placing a new justice on the Supreme Court, his efforts to cut regulations and his big win on overhauling taxes. He's called for more progress in 2018, including the passage of a massive infrastructure bill, although analysts say it could prove difficult given how the GOP-led Senate will hold a very slim 51-49 majority.

The White House said Trump has been briefed on New Year's Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.

The president is spending the holidays in Palm Beach, where Mar-a-Lago hosts an annual New Year's Eve bash. At the event last year, hundreds of guests gathered in the club's grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone and romance novel model Fabio.

Fox News' Serafin Gomez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.