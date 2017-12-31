Sheriff's deputy killed, 4 other deputies injured in Colorado shooting

Multiple sheriff’s deputies were shot south of Denver Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex, the Douglas County, Colo., Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff's office tweeted one deputy is dead and four other deputies were injured in the shooting. Two civilians were also injured in the incident. The suspect was shot and is believed to be dead.

"Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat," the tweet stated.

The sheriff’s office tweeted earlier that shots were fired at deputies as they responded to a call at an apartment complex. The sheriff’s office told people in the area to stay away from exterior walls and shelter in place until further notice.