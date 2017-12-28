Trump blasts Vanity Fair for caving to left-wing outrage after joke Hillary video

President Trump slammed Vanity Fair for backpedaling and apologizing for its video that caused infighting among liberals by poking fun at Hillary Clinton - but the backlash has made it clear that the left simply can’t laugh at itself.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Trump also mocked Anna Wintour, the openly liberal editorial director of Conde Nast and editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair’s sister publication, Vogue, for “begging for forgiveness.” Wintour has long supported Clinton and donated to her 2016 campaign.

"[Liberals] find nothing funny in Trump's America. Everything is an apocalypse. How dare people laugh!” - Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor

Everyone from Hollywood liberals, such as actress Patricia Arquette, to anonymous Twitter eggs unloaded on the magazine for a simple attempt at humor when staffers suggested satirical ideas for Clinton’s New Year’s resolution. Clinton supporters were so outraged by the spoof that it’s even causing infighting among the constantly-triggered left.

“This is a group of people, Kathy Griffin included, who thought it would be funny, thought it would be a joke, to decapitate President Trump and pose for art. But now if we make fun of Hillary Clinton… suddenly that’s below the belt,” Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren pointed out on Wednesday’s “Hannity.”

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor told Fox News he predicted Democrats would panic as soon as he saw the video.

“Liberals are working under a clear commandment: Thou shalt not make fun of Queen Hillary,” Gainor said. “Liberals don't laugh any more. They find nothing funny in Trump's America. Everything is an apocalypse. How dare people laugh!”

Vanity Fair writer Maya Kosoff appeared in the video and has been attacked by Clinton super fans on Twitter. “This needs to scar her career,” one user wrote while another wrote, “Poor Maya, whose 15 seconds of fame will hopefully end with a pink slip.”

“Imagine being so boxed into a corner after dedicating your life to a bad candidate that you have to come out punching at a female journalist who was part of an ensemble, clearly light-hearted holiday video.” - Katherine Krueger

One professor posted a multi-tweet thread offering advice on how the magazine can recover from a “major scandal over a stupid sexist video.” The same professor deleted a tweet aimed at Kosoff because “it took many people to create that horrid video” and he decided he didn’t “want to be mean to just one journalist” after he received backlash for his online bullying that caused others to come to Kosoff’s defense.

“Super interesting to see a Clinton Man so mad about sexism that he bullied a woman journalist offline,” journalist Katherine Krueger tweeted. “Imagine being so boxed into a corner after dedicating your life to a bad candidate that you have to come out punching at a female journalist who was part of an ensemble, clearly light-hearted holiday video.”

The video was part of a series by Vanity Fair that also suggests satirical New Year’s resolutions for members of the GOP such as Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and President Trump, but there does not appear to be any outrage from conservatives. After a ton of liberal backlash, Vanity Fair said that the Clinton video was “an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark," but the statement did not stop Vanity Fair staffers from being attacked online.

“I don’t appreciate being taken out of context to make me seem super sexist,” Kosoff tweeted, according to HuffPost, on her now-private account. “This wasn’t a Hillary hit piece either… we made silly New Year’s resolutions for a bunch of politicians.”

Kosoff did not respond to a request for additional comment.

The 63-second video recommended Clinton starts working on a sequel to her book, “What Happened,” but with a new title, “What the hell happened?” Another Vanity Fair staffer said Clinton should “disable autofill” on her iPhone so that typing a simple “f” doesn’t automatically become “form exploratory committee.”

Another suggestion for Clinton was to teach a class on the alternate nostril breathing that she famously discussed during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, while another Vanity Fair staffer proposed she take more photos in the woods because, “How else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?

Knitting, volunteer work and improv comedy are suggested as new hobbies that will keep Clinton from running for president again in 2020. One Vanity Fair staffer said it is time Clinton finally puts away her James Comey voodoo doll.

“It’s a year later and time to move on,” a staffer says while others raise a glass of Champagne and offer cheers to the former first lady.

Over 30,000 tweets were sent criticizing the video, according to the New York Post. Many of them featured the hashtag “#CancelVanityFair.”

Even Dictionary.com’s verified Twitter account couldn’t take a joke, tweeting, “The word for telling a woman with a law degree from Yale to take up knitting is [link to the definition of ‘sexist’].”