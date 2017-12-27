Poll: Obama beats Trump as most admired man; Clinton most admired woman

Former President Barack Obama edged out his successor as the man most admired by Americans, according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday. And Hillary Clinton ranked as the most admired woman.

Obama beat Trump 17 percent to 14 percent, making it the 10th year in a row the former president has earned the title.

The percentage of Americans who say Obama is the man they admire most is down from 22 percent last year.

Trump did win among Republicans, with 35 percent saying he’s the man they admire most. Obama led among Democrats, with 39 percent putting him at the top of their list. Independents picked Obama over Trump by a 3-point margin.

