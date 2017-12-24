Trump prolongs feud with FBI's McCabe over Clinton ties

President Trump on Sunday extended his feud with the FBI's top brass, singling out Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, whose wife's Virginia Senate campaign in 2015 received donations from the political action committee of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally.

".@FoxNews-FBI’s Andrew McCabe, 'in addition to his wife getting all of this money from M (Clinton Puppet), he was using, allegedly, his FBI Official Email Account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do this. These were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton,'" Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News' Ed Henry.

TRUMP RIPS TOP DOG AMID REPORT OF RETIREMENT PLANS

Trump has long been critical of the FBI and McCabe, who participated in the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of private email servers while secretary of state. The president has ramped up his criticism since McCabe announced this weekend that he would retire in 2018.

"FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!" Trump tweeted Saturday.

He also tweeted earlier in the day: "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"

FBI'S ANDREW MCCABE IN SPOTLIGHT AMID TRUMP TEXT CONTROVERSY

Henry said Sunday morning on "Fox & Friends": "Andrew McCabe, in addition to his wife getting all this money from McAuliffe in this race, he was using, allegedly, his FBI official email account to promote her campaign. You obviously cannot do that, and these were the people who were investigating Hillary Clinton."

McCabe’s wife, Jill, received roughly $675,000 from McAuliffe’s PAC Common Good VA and the Virginia Democratic Party, according to FactCheck.org. The group reported that McCabe was at the time running the FBI’s Washington, D.C., bureau that was assisting with the Clinton email probe and that he didn’t become deputy director until after his wife lost her bid.

The Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office is reportedly probing McCabe’s role in the Clinton email investigation.