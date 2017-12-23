Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SENATE

Rand Paul airs grievances about Trump, Hillary and aliens in annual 'Festivus' tradition

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas | Fox News
As he has done in years past, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Saturday participated in a humorous “airing of grievances,” a practice popularized on the television show Seinfeld.

As he has done in years past, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Saturday participated in a humorous “airing of grievances,” a practice popularized on the television show Seinfeld.  (REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

As he has done in years past, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Saturday participated in a humorous “airing of grievances,” a practice popularized on the television show Seinfeld.

Characters on Seinfeld celebrate the parody holiday “Festivus” by airing grievances with each other.

For years, Paul has been tweeting his grievances, and on Saturday, he took aim at President Trump, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and joked about a recently revealed Pentagon program to investigate UFOs at Harry Reid's request.

“You’re going to be saying #HappyFestivus again,” Paul tweeted Saturday, channeling Trump. “Believe me!”

Here are some of Paul’s grievances: 

Alex Pappas is a politics reporter at FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlexPappas.