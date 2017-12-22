Trump deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn to step down

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff Ricky Dearborn said Thursday that he will step down early next year, becoming the latest high-profile departure from the West Wing in the last month.

Dearborn told Fox News that his departure is “bittersweet” because he loves working for President Trump. But he said the time was right following the tax bill victory.

Dearborn oversaw the White House’s political operation, public outreach and legislative affairs, The Wall Street Journal reported. He will stay in the position for the first month or two of the next year, the report said.

Dearborn’s decision to resign comes after Dina Powell announced earlier this month that she will be leaving the administration.

Rick “Ricky” Dearborn is considered well-liked by the top brass at the White House, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, who tried to keep him. Fox News spoke to several White House officials late Thursday who said Dearborn was part of the main echelon of top senior aides.