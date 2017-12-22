Mitch McConnell mocks 'political genius' of Steve Bannon for losing Alabama Senate seat

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday took a swipe at former President Trump adviser Steve Bannon when he was asked about Bannon's effort to elect Republican Roy Moore in Alabama.

McConnell also said Trump will remain aligned with him on endorsing more mainstream GOP candidates in the 2018 midterm election.

Moore, who faced multiple accusations of molesting teenage girls, lost to Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

The outcome shrinks the GOP’s 52 seat majority to just 51 seats and flipped a Senate seat that has been in Republican hands for decades.

“The political genius on display, of throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America, is hard to ignore,” McConnell, R-Ky., said.

