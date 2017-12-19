Republicans who voted no on tax bill

Twelve Republicans on Tuesday broke with the party and voted against the $1.5 trillion tax reform bill.

Most are moderates or lawmakers from high-tax states, like New York, New Jersey and New York, where residents could see their taxes go up because of a cap on the state and local tax deductions.

They include:

New York Rep. John Faso

North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones

New York Rep. Pete King

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin

New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik

New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance

New Jersey Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen

California Rep. Darrell Issa

California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

New York Rep. Dan Donovan

New Jersey Rep. Frank LoBiondo

In November, 13 Republicans voted against the tax bill. California Rep. Tom McClintock voted no then, but yes on Tuesday.

The House on Tuesday approved the tax overhaul on a 227-203 vote.

But the House might have to vote again on the tax bill after the Senate approves it, because there are provisions in the House bill which do not align with the Senate’s special budgetary rules.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Judson Berger contributed to this report.