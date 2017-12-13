Omarosa resigns from Trump administration job

“Apprentice” star turned White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman will leave the Trump administration next month, according to the White House.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “Her departure will not be effective until January 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Omarosa joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

She reportedly has drawn scrutiny from White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for her work in the office designed to garner outside support for the president’s agenda.

The former “Apprentice” contestant recently drew press attention after she brought her 39-person bridal party inside the White House this past spring for an “extended” photo shoot in the Rose Garden. It is unclear whether she had permission. She was reportedly banned from posting any of the photos online by White House officials citing security and ethical concerns.

Fox News' Serafin Gomez contributed to this report.