GOP leaders near deal on tax reform bill: 'We are very close'

House and Senate Republican leaders are on the verge of a deal for a final tax-reform bill, which President Trump promised Wednesday would slash taxes for corporations and middle-class Americans.

“We are very close to a legislative victory,” said Trump, joined at the White House by top congressional Republicans who are negotiating the projected, $1.5 trillion compromise plan. “We are very, very close. … For me this is very simple: This is about middle-class tax cuts and jobs.”

Among the leaders seated beside Trump was Utah GOP Sen. Orin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who said: “We’ll get it done.”

The specifics of the deal are expected to be announced later today on Capitol Hill by GOP leaders, with a final vote expected no later than early next week.

In a flurry of last-minute changes that could profoundly affect the finances of millions of Americans, House and Senate negotiators agreed to expand a deduction for state and local taxes to allow individuals to deduct income taxes as well as property taxes. The deduction is valuable to residents in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California.

Negotiators also agreed to set the corporate income tax rate at 21 percent, said two congressional aides who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private negotiations. Both the House bill and the Senate bill would have lowered the corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Business and conservative groups lobbied hard for the 20 percent corporate rate. Negotiators agreed to bump it up to 21 percent to help offset revenue losses from other tax breaks, the aides said.

Final passage of the bill in the House and Senate would give Trump his first major legislative win. But Democrats are already putting up another roadblock, arguing the final Senate vote should be delayed until January, when newly elected Alabama Democrat Doug Jones joins the Senate and narrows the GOP’s majority to 51-49.

The total amount of tax breaks in the legislation cannot exceed $1.5 trillion over the next decade, under budget rules that allows the Senate to pass the bill with a simple, 51-vote majority. The legislation would add billions to the $20 trillion deficit.

As the final parameters of the bill took shape, negotiators also agreed to cut the top tax rate for individuals from 39.6 percent to 37 percent in a windfall for the richest Americans. The reduction is certain to provide ammunition for Democrats who complain that the tax package is a massive giveaway to corporations and the rich.

The top tax rate currently applies to income above $470,000 for married couples, though lawmakers are completely reworking the tax brackets.

Among the other tax breaks, negotiators agreed to eliminate the alternative minimum tax for corporations, a big sticking point for the business community, the aides said. They also agreed to let homeowners deduct interest on the first $750,000 of a new mortgage, down from the current limit of $1 million.

Both the House and Senate bills would scale back the deduction for state and local taxes, limiting it to $10,000 in property taxes. California Republicans have pushed to amend the bill to enable individuals to deduct state and local income taxes as well as property taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.