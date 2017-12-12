Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post reporters barred from Roy Moore election night party

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore responds to report that he 'initiated a sexual encounter' with a 14-year-old girl in 1979; Peter Doocy reports from Washington.

Roy Moore’s Senate campaign is still actively pushing against The Washington Post, the newspaper which broke the story about the candidate’s alleged relationships with underage women.

Reporters from The Washington Post were denied entry to Moore’s election night watch party in Montgomery, Alabama, the news outlet confirmed to Fox News.

“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” a statement from the newspaper’s public relations team read.

Reporters with The Washington Post, according to Moore campaign spokesperson Hannah Ford, were also asked to leave a rally the campaign held in Midland City on Monday night.

The newspaper last month published a story in which women detailed their alleged relationships with Moore when he was in his early 30s and they were in their teens.

Moore called the piece — which he believes is part of a “political agenda” — a “terrible, disgusting article” and questioned why “these women had not come forward for 40 years but they came forward 30 days before the election.”

HOW WASHINGTON POST EXPOSED EFFORT TO PEDDLE PHONY ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ROY MOORE

The report triggered other women to allege similar accusations of misconduct against the Senate candidate, all of which Moore has denied.

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race.

President Donald Trump, after initial hesitance, has been pushing for voters to elect Moore in the days leading up to the special election.

Fox News' Jenny Buchholz and David Lewkowict contributed to this report.

