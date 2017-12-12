Trump Jr. asks for investigation into leaks of House panel interview

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. asked the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday to open an investigation into leaks of Trump Jr.'s testimony last week.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, appeared before the committee in a closed session Dec. 6 as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

In a letter to Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who has been leading the panel's Russia probe, attorney Alan Futerfas accused "members of the Committee and/or their staff" of "selectively leaking information provided during the interview to various press outlets, most notably CNN" while Trump Jr. was still speaking to the committee.

Furterfast cited two tweets from CNN reporter Manu Raju, as well as a CNN online story published shortly after the interview, as part of his evidence for the leaks.

TRUMP JR. WON'T DISCUSS TALKS WITH DAD ABOUT RUSSIA MEETING, LAWMAKER SAYS

Futerfas further alleged that Democrats on the committee, most notably ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., continued to disclose "confidential, non-public information" to the media after Trump Jr.'s appearance.

"In an attempt to discredit my client, they did not accurately portray the breadth, scope and substance of the Interview," Futerfas wrote, adding that a Republican staff member emailed him the day after the testimony to release him from any confidentiality obligation "since others clearly violated that condition before the interview even concluded."

Futerfas also accused committee members or staffers of being the source of a CNN report published Friday that initially claimed the Trump campaign had been tipped off early about WikiLeaks documents damaging to Hillary Clinton. The report was later corrected after it was revealed that the alert was already about publicly available information.

The initial CNN report said that an email was sent to Trump and campaign officials on Sept. 4, 2016, with a link to documents from the Democratic National Committee hacked by WikiLeaks. The report, which quoted several sources familiar with the exchange, said Trump Jr. was asked about the WikiLeaks email during his testimony.

CNN BOTCHES DATES, INACCURATELY REPORTS TRUMP CAMPAIGN HAD WIKILEAKS SNEAK PEEK

Five hours later, the Washington Post reported that the message had actually been sent on Sept. 14 and it wasn't a tip to secret documents, since WikiLeaks had released them a day earlier.

"The individuals responsible for disseminating that inaccurate information to the press stood by and did nothing," Futerfas wrote, "all the while knowing that the story they had leaked was inaccurate and the implications thereby suggested were grossly misleading."