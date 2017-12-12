Ex-Flynn associate says phone records contradict anonymous whistleblower's account

A former business associate for President Trump's ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn informed lawmakers that his phone records disprove an anonymous whistleblower's account that Flynn sent a text message on Inauguration Day stating that a plan to build nuclear plants across the Middle East is “good to go,” Fox News confirmed.

As the whistleblower chatted with Flynn's associate at an Inauguration Day celebration on Jan. 20, Flynn sent text messages saying the associate's nuclear proposal was "good to go," the whistleblower claimed.

According to the whistleblower, Flynn also informed the associate that his business partners could move forward with their project, which aimed to construct a network of nuclear reactors across the Mideast with support from Russian and other international interests.

But according to a letter dated Friday, the account is incorrect and Alex Copson, a top official at ACU Strategic Partners, did not have any communication with Flynn, despite the whistleblower’s claim. Dr Thomas Cochran, who identified as a senior scientist at ACU, attached phone records showing that Copson only received one message on Jan. 20, and it was not from Flynn.

“Since Mr. Copson did not receive a text message from General Flynn during the Inauguration, other allegations of the ‘whistleblower’ are equally false and unfounded,” the letter read.

Politico first reported on the letter.

Cummings revealed on Monday that he received the letter, but said that the information provided was insufficient to determine whether that refutes the anonymous whistleblower’s account of the events in January.

“Of course, it is possible that you were using a messaging application that does not generate a telephone company record,” the Congressman wrote in a letter to Copson dated December 8.

“It is possible that the website printout you provided does not reflect all text messages. It is also possible that you were not being truthful when you claimed to the whistleblower that you received a text from General Flynn, or that you flashed your phone and showed the whistleblower an outgoing text from 12:12 p.m., which is listed on the document you provided.”

He added: “In order to help resolve these questions, I once again ask that you come in and allow our investigators to question you.”

