Ed Lee, San Francisco mayor, dead at 65

Ed Lee, San Francisco’s 43rd mayor, died early Tuesday at the Zuckerberg general hospital in the city, reports said. He was 65.

“It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side,” his ofice said in a statement, according to The San Francisco Examiner. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family."

London Breed, the board of supervisors president, will become the city's acting mayor.