Rep. King seeks more surveillance after Port Authority explosion: 'We can't afford to be politically correct'

Republican Rep. Peter King, responding to the rush-hour explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal, called Monday for more vetting and surveillance to help prevent attacks.

“We can’t afford to be politically correct,” the New York congressman told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

One person was in custody Monday morning following the blast that prompted mass chaos and halted multiple subway lines, the NYPD said.

The person arrested has non-life threatening injuries, The Associated Press reported. Four people suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said, though it's unclear if the attacker was included among them.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC his sources in the department said the explosion was an "ISIS-inspired attack." Bratton said the suspect was a man from Bangladesh who had been living in the U.S. for about seven years.

King, who has long advocated for tough policies when it comes to surveillance in New York City and beyond, said many people could have been killed if the explosive had detonated in a subway car.

“We’re always that close to a disaster,” he said.

King said authorities will now have to look into whether this was part of a coordinated effort, saying “this has all the … hallmarks” of either being controlled or inspired by ISIS.

President Trump has been briefed on the attack.

The National Counterterrorism Center, meanwhile, is monitoring the situation in New York City.