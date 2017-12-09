Trump says CNN was 'caught red handed' with fake news on WikiLeaks email

President Trump on Saturday slammed CNN for a mistake in a recent report on Russia meddling, saying the cable TV network was “caught red handed” disseminating “fake news.”

“CNN’S slogan is CNN, THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS.” Trump tweeted. “Everyone knows this is not true, that this could, in fact, be a fraud on the American Public. There are many outlets that are far more trusted than Fake News CNN. Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS!”

The tweet came one day after CNN reported that the president’s son Donald Jr. and others on the Trump presidential campaign received an email on Sept. 4, 2016, telling them in advance about the release of some yet-to-be published WikiLeaks documents. These included emails from the Democratic National Committee.

However, the date was erroneous. The email was in actuality dated Sept. 14, one day after the WikiLeaks document dump.

In a tweet Saturday, the president also criticized ABC News and reporter Brian Ross for a recent, incorrect story that Trump, as a candidate in the 2016 White House race, had illegally instructed campaign member Mike Flynn to make contact with Russia, in an apparent attempt to help defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The stock market plunged, and Ross was suspended over the gaffe for four weeks.

CNN BOTCHES DATES, INACCURATELY REPORTS TRUMP CAMPAIGN HAD WIKILEAKS SNEAK PEEK

Trump appeared to suggest that CNN had intentionally put out an incorrect story.

“Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday,” Trump tweeted. “They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his ‘mistake’). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence?”