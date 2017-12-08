Trump doubles down on Roy Moore support, says Dem would be 'Pelosi/Schumer Puppet'

President Trump doubled down Friday on his Roy Moore support, urging Alabama voters to make sure a "Pelosi/Schumer Puppet" does not win Tuesday's Senate election.

Despite numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, Trump in recent days has gone from offering tepid support to a full-blown endorsement.

“LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/ Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE!” he tweeted Friday.

Trump will be just miles away from the Alabama border Friday night when he holds a rally in Pensacola, Fla., an opening for the president to again pump up Moore's supporters.

Trump endorsed Moore earlier this week, expressing the need for another Republican in the Senate to push through major legislative agenda items and hammering Democrat Doug Jones.

Before that, Trump generally refrained from condemning Moore in the way some Senate Republicans have. Some GOP senators have sought to ostracize Moore over the explosive allegations that he initiated sexual contact with teenage women decades ago, when he was an assistant district attorney in his early 30s. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, alleged Moore had sexual contact with her when she was just 14. The age of consent in Alabama is 16.

Moore has repeatedly denied the accusations.

ROY MOORE BANKING ON TRUMP BUMP AHEAD OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RALLY

Meanwhile, while Trump won’t be in Alabama Friday, the Moore campaign is “looking forward” to the event.

Pensacola shares a media market with Mobile, Ala., and is an easy care ride for Trump-supporting Alabama residents.

Moore’s campaign said the candidate is not scheduled to attend Trump’s event, but campaign staffers are hopeful that Trump’s visit could still give them a boost as Moore tries to claw his way to victory in the state’s Senate election on Tuesday.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.