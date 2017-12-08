Roy Moore accuser admits she wrote part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama Senate candidate

One of the women who accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of making advances on her when she was a teen and he a local prosecutor admitted Friday to writing part of the yearbook inscription she offered as proof, a new crack in her story that gives Moore an opening to attack her credibility.

Beverly Young Nelson told ABC News she added the date and place in the inscription in her high school yearbook that she and famed attorney Gloria Allred presented as proof the then-30-something Moore sought an inappropriate relationship with her in the late 1970s. Nelson still insisted that Moore wrote most of the message and signed the inscription, but said she made “notes” to it.

“Beverly, he did sign your yearbook?" ABC’s Tom Llamas asked her.

“He did sign it,” she said.

“And you made some notes underneath?” Llamas asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

During her original press conference with Allred in November, Nelson attributed the entire inscription to Moore. "He wrote in my yearbook as follows: 'To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say Merry Christmas, Christmas, 1977, Love, Roy Moore, Olde Hickory House. Roy Moore, DA,'" she said.

The latter part of the inscription after the signature reads: “12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

At the time, Nelson did not admit to writing the date and name of the restaurant herself. The implication was that it had been written by Moore.

Moore tweeted Friday, "Now she herself admits to lying."

Moore has denied signing the yearbook and said he did not know Nelson at the time. Moore, who went on to become a judge and then the chief justice of the Alabama State Supreme Court, later ruled against Nelson in a 1999 divorce case.

The Moore campaign has questioned the authenticity of the inscription since the claim surfaced last month.

Nelson and Allred have scheduled a press conference on Thursday afternoon, with Allred saying she will distribute a report from an expert that indicates the signature in Beverly’s yearbook is Moore’s.

Last month, the Moore campaign demanded that a handwriting expert be allowed to review the yearbook.

“Release the yearbook so that we can determine is it genuine, or is it a fraud,” attorney Phillip L. Jauregui said.

Moore, 70, is running against Doug Jones in a bruising special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who President Trump named attorney general, and then held on an interim basis by Luther Strange. The election is Tuesday.

The Nelson accusation had bolstered claims by other women that Moore sought relationships with teenage girls in the late 1970s. Leigh Corfman claims Moore molested her when she was 14. Another woman claims Moore groped her in his office in 1991.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.