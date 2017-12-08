Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell leaving White House

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell plans to leave the Trump administration early next year, the White House announced Friday.

In a brief statement, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called Powell a "trusted adviser," claiming she always planned to serve only one year before returning to New York.

Sanders said Powell will "continue to support the President's agenda and work on Middle East policy."

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said in a statement that Powell "has been an invaluable member of President Trump's team" who "drove an effort to restore our nation's strategic competence."

He said: "All of us look forward to continuing to work with her, as she continues to support this Administration's efforts on Middle East peace and other issues."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.