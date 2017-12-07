White House to release results of Trump's next physical after slurred speech

After President Donald Trump appeared to slur several words during a speech on Wednesday, the White House downplayed the episode on Thursday but promised that the results of the president’s next routine presidential physical will be made public.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said Trump’s throat was dry during the Wednesday address.

"The president's throat was dry — nothing more than that,” Sanders said.

Trump noticeably mispronounced "states," when concluding an address to the nation on his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The moment was quickly shared online, and prompted speculation about the 71-year-old president's health.

Sanders said Trump will undergo the customary presidential physical in early 2018 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, adding, "Those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place."

Last September, then-candidate Trump released a letter from his longtime doctor that said he was in “excellent physical health” and had only been hospitalized once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.